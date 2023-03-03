Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $108.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.46.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

