Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insider Sells $38,620.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.7 %

SMP opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Articles

