Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 893,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 409,898 shares.The stock last traded at $8.04 and had previously closed at $7.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. Stephens began coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stagwell in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

