Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 893,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 409,898 shares.The stock last traded at $8.04 and had previously closed at $7.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. Stephens began coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Stagwell Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell
About Stagwell
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stagwell (STGW)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.