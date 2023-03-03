St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,153 ($13.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.69) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,507 ($18.19) to GBX 1,469 ($17.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,365 ($16.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,427.25 ($17.22).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Trading Down 1.2 %

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,265 ($15.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,205.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,138.79. The company has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 904.60 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,520 ($18.34).

St. James’s Place Increases Dividend

St. James’s Place Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 37.19 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,162.16%.

(Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.