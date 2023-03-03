SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.57 ($3.66).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.92) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 254.80 ($3.07) on Friday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.80 ($3.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

