Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 476,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 512,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Insider Activity at Spruce Power

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hayes bought 77,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $64,344.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,637.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 107,773 shares of company stock valued at $91,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Power Company Profile

