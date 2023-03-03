Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 5.7 %

About Spruce Biosciences

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.