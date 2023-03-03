Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41-2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $6.66-6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.53 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $328,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $305,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

