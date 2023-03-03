SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SP Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $35.00 on Monday. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $681.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SP Plus by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.