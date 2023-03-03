S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

SPGI stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.89. 1,163,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,749. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,694,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

