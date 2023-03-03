Sologenic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.10 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $85.56 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sologenic has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00422684 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.57 or 0.28570651 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s launch date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.

Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

Sologenic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

