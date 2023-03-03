SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Update

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the January 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

SOL Global Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,727. SOL Global Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.

