Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
SQM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.60.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.4 %
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
