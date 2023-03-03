Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

