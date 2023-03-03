Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $188.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNOW. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.58.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $135.28 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.