Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Shares of SNOW traded up $5.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.88. 5,968,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,032. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.39.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Snowflake by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Snowflake by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

