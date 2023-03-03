Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,410 ($17.01) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,120 ($13.52). Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,405.50 ($16.96).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,206.50 ($14.56) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 959.20 ($11.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,344 ($16.22). The company has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,702.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 28,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,096 ($13.23), for a total transaction of £314,004 ($378,911.55). 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.