SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.16. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1,018.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 207,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 189,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 183,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

