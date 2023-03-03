SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 7.4 %

SMTGY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

