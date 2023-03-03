SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 7.4 %
SMTGY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.
About SMA Solar Technology
