Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Down 63.8% in February

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the January 31st total of 626,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRRTF. Raymond James began coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 7.71%.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

