SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Mark Litecky Sells 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 2,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 416,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

