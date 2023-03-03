SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Mark Litecky Sells 2,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 2,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 416,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00.
SKYT opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
