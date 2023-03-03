SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Mark Litecky Sells 2,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 2,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 416,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

