Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.73. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 629,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

