SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Down 6.9%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 899,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 916,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 662.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £9.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.23.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

Featured Stories

