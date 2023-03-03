Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:SLN traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 72,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,135. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Silence Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

