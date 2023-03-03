Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

TSE SIA opened at C$10.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$801.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.01. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$10.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.64.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$185.87 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3561356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.23%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

