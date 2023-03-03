Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.45

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.45 and traded as high as $155.70. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $154.40, with a volume of 537 shares.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

