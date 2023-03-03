SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.63.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

SI-BONE stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $23.06.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,276 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SI-BONE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SI-BONE by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

