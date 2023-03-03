Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Expands By 62.0%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

WLFC opened at $59.00 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $65.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

