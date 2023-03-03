Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Expands By 62.0%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.3 %
WLFC opened at $59.00 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $65.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.