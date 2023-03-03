Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Increases By 81.1%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,872,400 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the January 31st total of 2,690,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48,724.0 days.
Viva Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Viva Biotech stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Viva Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.56.
About Viva Biotech
