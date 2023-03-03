Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Expands By 272.7%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 594,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 100,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGVC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. TG Venture Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

