Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Drops By 44.5%

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. TC Biopharm has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $106.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TC Biopharm in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

