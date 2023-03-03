Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Drops By 44.5%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TC Biopharm Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. TC Biopharm has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $106.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TC Biopharm in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm
About TC Biopharm
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TC Biopharm (TCBP)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.