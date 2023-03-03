Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Drops By 44.5%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. TC Biopharm has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $106.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TC Biopharm in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

About TC Biopharm

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

