Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Expands By 1,002.2%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 1,002.2% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 0.2 %

SCGLY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 101,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCGLY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.