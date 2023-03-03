Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Rises By 537.6%

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEVGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 537.6% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,191,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.