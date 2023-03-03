Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Rises By 537.6%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 537.6% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,191,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

