Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Declines By 23.1%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Trading Up 5.3 %
Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.
About Puhui Wealth Investment Management
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puhui Wealth Investment Management (PHCF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.