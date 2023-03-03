Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Declines By 23.1%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Trading Up 5.3 %

Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

