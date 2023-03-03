Short Interest in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Drops By 20.7%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

PCRX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 281,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

