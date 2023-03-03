Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Increases By 33.6%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 150,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 91,647 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,669,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 45,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NSL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 64,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,927. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

