Short Interest in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Drops By 19.7%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

MRC Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.19. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

