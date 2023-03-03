Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Decreases By 98.8%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJ stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

