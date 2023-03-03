Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Decreases By 98.8%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MJ Price Performance
MJ stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
