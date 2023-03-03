Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Decreases By 19.8%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

