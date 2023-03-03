Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Decreases By 19.8%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.62.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
