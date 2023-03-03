Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Decreases By 98.2%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Anne Lee sold 81,165 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $93,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Anne Lee sold 81,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $93,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Emmis sold 36,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $46,685.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 520,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,939 shares of company stock worth $194,027. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get MediaCo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDIA. UBS Group AG increased its position in MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MediaCo by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 80,841 shares during the period. Finally, Standard General L.P. increased its position in MediaCo by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after buying an additional 3,328,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

MediaCo Trading Down 0.9 %

MediaCo Company Profile

MDIA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 6,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.66. MediaCo has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

(Get Rating)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

See Also

