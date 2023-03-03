Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Increases By 137.5%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.2 %

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

