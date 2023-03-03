Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Grows By 105.5%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 47,156 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRET traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. 16,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $294.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

