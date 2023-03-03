Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Increases By 109.6%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNSR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000.

