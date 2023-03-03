Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Increases By 109.6%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SNSR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $34.30.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things ETF
