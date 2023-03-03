Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Drops By 92.8%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the January 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of FSXLF stock traded down 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 0.31. 7,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,499. Fosterville South Exploration has a one year low of 0.20 and a one year high of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.29.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile
