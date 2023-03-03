Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rises By 141.9%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the January 31st total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.3 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $1.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.74.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
