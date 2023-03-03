Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rises By 141.9%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the January 31st total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.3 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $1.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.