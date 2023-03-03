Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Increases By 159.0%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the January 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS CSPCY opened at C$4.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.32. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.35.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

