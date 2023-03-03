Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Increases By 159.0%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the January 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 3.2 %
OTCMKTS CSPCY opened at C$4.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.32. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.35.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CSPCY)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.