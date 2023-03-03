Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Increases By 110.7%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the January 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 115,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.11.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

