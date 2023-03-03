Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Drops By 99.1%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ceconomy Trading Up 3.2 %
OTCMKTS MTTRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.
Ceconomy Company Profile
