Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Drops By 99.1%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ceconomy Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS MTTRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Ceconomy Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

