Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Drops By 99.5%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFSTF. HC Wainwright started coverage on Carbon Streaming in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Carbon Streaming from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carbon Streaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

OFSTF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,565. Carbon Streaming has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of -60.18.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

