Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Expands By 134.3%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Down 17.4 %

BMAQW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

