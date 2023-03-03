Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Increases By 33.3%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCMXY remained flat at $15.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.

